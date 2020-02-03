Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 1 hr ago
Kenmore 21-Cu. Ft. Upright Convertible Freezer/Refrigerator
$580 $630
  • Apply coupon code "KENMORE50" to drop the price to $579.99.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $69.99 shipping charge.
  • Note that Shop Your Way Reward members will bag $106 in points. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • 4 full-width wire shelves
  • 4 door bins
  • large storage basket
  • electronic temperature control
  • LED lighting
  • automatic defrost function with built-in water drain
  • Model: 21202
  • Code "KENMORE50"
