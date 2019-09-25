New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Kano Computer Kit Touch
$113 $280
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $58. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • Build a kid-friendly touch screen computer
  • 100+ coding challenges and stories
  • 10.1'" HD screen
  • Raspberry Pi 3
  • DIY speaker
  • Wireless keyboard
  • Case and stand
  • Model: 1010-02
Details
Comments
