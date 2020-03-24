Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 31 mins ago
KES Bathroom Adjustable Slider Bar
$20 $40
free shipping w/ $35

That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Shipping adds $5.99, but pad your order or over $35 score free shipping.
Features
  • wall-mounted
  • handshower holder rotates
  • polished SUS304 stainless steel
  • Model: F204
  • Popularity: 4/5
