Crutchfield · 38 mins ago
KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speakers
$300 $600
free shipping

That's $300 off list and back at Black Friday pricing. Buy Now at Crutchfield

  • It's matched in several stores
  • available in Black
  • 5.25" aluminum woofer
  • 2-way speaker system
  • 51Hz to 28kHz frequency response
  • 8 ohms nominal impedance
  • Model: Q150B
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
