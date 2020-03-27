Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
JumpKing Backyard UFO Multidirectional Twisting and Turning Swing
$140 $200
free shipping

Get the kids out of the house and enjoying some fresh air (and out of your hair) with this swing. It's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • three hook system
  • height-adjustable ropes
  • powder-coated steel frame
  • 150-lb. max user weight
  • Model: JKBKUFO-V2
