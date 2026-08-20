This 4-pack of JoyJolt tumblers runs $19.99, well under the $84 list price and cheaper than the $39 four-pack price at Amazon. Each cup comes with both a straw lid and a flip lid, so the same tumbler can handle cold and hot drinks without needing separate cups. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Includes four 20 oz. tumblers with eight lids and eight straws total
- Each tumbler comes with one straw lid and one flip lid
- 18/8 stainless steel body resists rust and corrosion
- Vacuum insulated to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot
- 2.6" base and 3.5" top fit most cup holders
- Hand wash only to preserve the vacuum seal
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At Amazon Haul, get this 5-Piece Stainless Steel Food Storage Container Set for $3.80. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Woot's Trash Cans For Less sale covers a wide range of kitchen and household trash cans, recycling bins, and compost bins, with prices starting around $19. Options span step-on, motion sensor, pull-out, and open-top designs in sizes from small 1.3-gallon countertop bins up to 25-gallon trash cans, with brands like Rubbermaid, MOVECOM, PrecisionAuto, and OUTLANE included. Several listings show discounts of more than 50% off their reference prices. This deal ends August 21. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Get this mini tumbler for free by applying promo code "FREEMINITUMBLER". Shipping adds around $6, or is free with orders of $50 or more. Shop Now at Whataburger
- Stands about 3" tall
- Holds 3 oz.
- Made with food-grade 304 stainless steel
- Signature orange and white striped design
- Includes a matching mini straw
Amazon's kitchen deals span coffee, blending, and cooking gear, with Keurig machines like the K-Mini Mate at $49.99 and the K-Duo Hot & Iced at $149.99 alongside Ninja appliances including the CREAMi ice cream maker at $189.99 and the Nutri-Plus personal blender at $69.98. The lineup also covers smaller picks like the Owala FreeSip 40 oz. water bottle at $35.99 and a 12-piece stainless steel flatware set at $65.67. Shop Now at Amazon
This Wattbricks power station and solar panel bundle is $39.99, down from $150. It includes a 100W USB-C output for charging laptops, a second USB-C port, two USB-A ports, and an LCD display for tracking charge level. The bundle also comes with a 30W folding solar panel, allowing it to recharge off-grid during camping trips or power outages. You'd pay over $100 for the equivalent at most stores. Buy Now at SideDeal
- 100W USB-C output supports laptop charging
- Includes a 30W folding solar panel for off-grid charging
- Built-in LCD display shows remaining charge
- Two USB-A outputs at 18W max each for phones and small devices
- Second USB-C output at 60W max for additional devices
- Includes a USB-C charging cable
This Hammacher Schlemmer 12V Mini 3" Cordless Circular Saw is $39.99 at SideDeal, down from $80. It runs on a 12V motor with up to 1,600 RPM and includes a carrying case, two batteries, multiple blade types, and gloves. You'd pay $50 at Walmart. Buy Now at SideDeal
- 12V motor delivers up to 1,600 RPM
- Cuts through wood, drywall, tile, PVC, and more
- Measures 8.5" long by 4" wide by 2.75" high
- Built-in guide scale with a 20mm cutting range
- Integrated dust exhaust pipe for a cleaner workspace
- Rechargeable battery offers up to 4 hours of use on a 2-hour charge
This Pocket Hose is $29.99, down from $100 at SideDeal. It expands to 100 feet for reach around a yard, driveway, or dock, then contracts back down for easier storage, and comes with a hand sprayer included. You'd pay $90 for one at Home Depot. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Expands up to 100' when water is flowing
- Contracts down for compact storage
- Marine-grade construction for durability
- Includes attached hand sprayer for adjustable spray control
- Marine Blue/White color
- 90-day warranty
Handy for anyone juggling multiple gadgets on one trip, since it can power up to five devices from a single unit without hunting for extra outlets. SideDeal has it for $15, which is $46 off the $61 list price. At checkout, apply promo code "DEALNEWS" to bag free shipping, a $10 value. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Provides 5 charging ports for USB and AC devices
- Features universal compatibility with USB-powered devices
- Includes integrated AC power outlet for pass-through charging
- Compact design for desktop or travel use
- Delivers simultaneous charging for multiple devices
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