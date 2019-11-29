Open Offer in New Tab
Jackery, Inc · 1 hr ago
Jackery PowerBar 20,800mAh Portable Power Bank
$90 $120
free shipping

Today only until 6:50 pm ET, Jackery Inc. via Amazon offers the Jackery PowerBar 20,800mAh Portable Power Bank for $89.99 with free shipping. Buy Now at Jackery, Inc

Tips
  • This deal will be available again at the same price on Cyber Monday (Dec 2) at 7:20 am ET to 1:20 pm ET.
Features
  • 110-volt/85-watt AC outlet
  • Quick Charge 3.0 and USB-C ports
  • temperature, short circuit, and overcharge protection
  • Model: P029
  • Expires in 4 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
