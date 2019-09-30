New
Walmart · 48 mins ago
JVC 65" 4K LED UHD Smart TV
$400 $650
free shipping

It's $10 under our mention from five days ago and the best price we've ever seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $199.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Smart TV apps
  • USB, HDMI
  • Model: LT-65MA877
