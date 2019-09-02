Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the JVC 65" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $429.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $261 today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the JVC 48.5" 1080p Flat LED Roku Smart Television for $219.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago at $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the JVC 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $329.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $170. Buy Now
Walmart offers the JVC 32" 720p Flat LED Roku Smart Television for $129.99 with free shipping. That's $70 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was $20 less three weeks ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $119.99. Buy Now
Walmart continues to discount a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Yall Store via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $98 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $14. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts CAP Barbell Cast Iron Dumbbell Pairs with prices starting from $3.79. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
