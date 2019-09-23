New
Walmart · 50 mins ago
JVC 55" 4K Flat LED UHD Roku Smart Television
$297 $400
That's $103 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to drop the price to $296.96.
  • 3840 x 2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Hulu, Netflix, HBO Now, more)
  • Model: LT-55MAW595
