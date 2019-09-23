Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $103 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the JVC 48.5" 1080p Flat LED Roku Smart Television for $219.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago at $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $11 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
It's $398 under our July mention and the best deal we've seen for this TV. (It's also a low now by $300.) Buy Now at BuyDig
That's the lowest price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a wide variety of home, garden, electronics, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
It's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart
