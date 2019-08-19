New
Walmart · 48 mins ago
JVC 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$330 $400
free shipping

Walmart offers the JVC 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $329.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $170. Buy Now

  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • USB 2.0
  • LED backlight
  • Model: LT-55MA877
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
