JBL · 55 mins ago
JBL SP8II 100W 8" 2-Way Loudspeaker Pair
$70 $370
free shipping

That's a $20 drop since September and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $50.) Buy Now at JBL

Features
  • 30Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 8" woofers
  • 1" tweeters
  • Model: SP8II
  • Expires 12/9/2019
    Published 55 min ago
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
