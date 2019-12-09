Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
JBL · 1 hr ago
JBL E35 On-Ear Foldable Headphones
$15 $80
free shipping

That's half the price we saw in July, and the best deal now by $40. Buy Now at JBL

Tips
Features
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • in-line mic with controls
  • in several colors (Black pictured)
  • Model: E35
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/9/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones JBL JBL
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register