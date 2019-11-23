Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
JBL Audio JLab JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds
$30 $50
free shipping

It's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find now by $19. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • This price is for My Best Buy members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Features
  • available in Black or White
  • offers up to 6 hours of use on a charge; the included case provides 18 extra hours
  • sweat-resistant
  • built-in microphone
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • headset controls
  • 8mm drivers
  • Model: EBJBUDSAIRRBLK82
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones Best Buy JBL
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register