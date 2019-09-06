Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Baner Garden 4-Piece Wicker Rattan Patio Set in Black for $196.67. Clip the $4.09 off coupon on the product page to drop that to $192.58. With free shipping, that's $137 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Jack Post Country Garden Double Glider with Trays in Bronze for $151.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Suncast Backyard Oasis 195-Gallon Outdoor Storage and Entertaining Station for $220 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9, although most vendors charge at least $249. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of patio furniture. Most of these orders receive free shipping. (For orders under $35, pickup is an option.) Shop Now
Best Choice Products offers the Best Choice Products Hanging Chaise Lounger in several colors (Blue pictured) for $149.99. Coupon code "LOUNGE" cuts the price to $114.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $83, outside of other Best Choice storefronts. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the 10-Foot Cantilever Offset Patio Umbrella in several colors (Beige pictured) for $59.99. Coupon code "UMBLA" cuts the price to $49.99. With free shipping, that's $150 off and is the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $21, outside of the seller below. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
That's $254 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Stepknow via Amazon offers its Aipaypal Car Doorstep for $13.99. Coupon code "83UF8V6U" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and essentially tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Magzo via Amazon offers the Magzo Door Draft Stopper in
several colors White for $8.99. Coupon code "GEJYZGCG" drops the price to $6.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Homax Texture Touch Up Kit for $15.97 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
