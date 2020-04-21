Open Offer in New Tab
Northern Tool
Ironton 50-Watt Polycrystalline Solar Panel
$46 $180
curbside pickup

That's $18 below our mention from two weeks ago, $134 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Opt for curbside pickup (choose ship-to-store at checkout) where available to dodge the $10.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • built-in blocking diode
  • aluminum frame
  • quick-connect cable, Z-bracket, and mounting screws
  • set of battery clamps
  • Model: 49694
