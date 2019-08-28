Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Walmart offers the Intex Mystic Unicorn Spray Pool for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Intex Inflatable Dinosaur Water Play Center for $34.99. Opt for in-store pickup to cut the price to $34.07. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
VMInnovation via eBay offers the Intex Jump-O-Lene Castle Bouncer for $39.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hover-1 Folding Electric Scooter for $149 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Marvel Legends Series Ant-Man Collector Movie Electronic Helmet for $50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Rowood via Amazon offers its RoWood Magic Crash 3D Puzzle in four styles (Waterwheel Coaster pictured) with prices starting at $39.99. Coupon code "31LFY1QF" drops the starting price to $27.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, at least $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Barrington 90" Billiard Pool Table with Cue Rack and Dartboard Set for $499.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the to $49.97 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $160. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's ComfortSoft Tagless V-Neck T-Shirt 9-Pack in White for $9.76. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from last month, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Intex Inflatable Corner Sofa for $49.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Intex Inflatable Empire Chair in assorted colors (Green pictured) for $27.29 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Intex Excursion 4-Person Inflatable Rafting and Fishing Boat Set for $101.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8, although most stores charge $124 or more. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Intex Foot Bath for Pool Ladders for $14.64 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck.
Update: The price has increased to $14.81. Buy Now
Sign In or Register