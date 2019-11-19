Open Offer in New Tab
Insignia Nintendo Switch Dock Kit
$30 $50
free shipping

It's $20 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • USB 2.0 port
  • HDMI port
  • LED power indicator
  • Model: NS-GNSTD19
