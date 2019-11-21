Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Insignia 3-Cu. Ft. Stainless Steel Mini Fridge
$135 $200
free shipping

That's a savings of $65 off list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • internal temperature between 32° and 50°
  • 2 shelves and can rack
  • 0.9-cu. ft. top freezer compartment
  • Model: NS-CF30SS9
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers eBay Insignia
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register