eBay · 1 hr ago
Iceco 21-Quart 12V Portable Refrigerator Freezer
$379 $700
That's the lowest price we could find by $110.

  • Sold by Auto Care Depot via eBay.
Features
  • 2 separate zones for refrigeration and freezing via detachable partition
  • 3-stage car battery protection
  • smart app & touch control
  • AC adapter for home use & DC power cable for car use
  • Model: GO20
  Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Popularity: 4/5
