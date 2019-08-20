Personalize your DealNews Experience
HyperXStore via eBay offers its HyperX FURY S Pro Gaming Extra Large Mouse Pad in Black for $19.99. In-cart, that drops to $16.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Ddsun offers its Ddsun 85-watt MagSafe 2 Charger for MacBook Pro for $19.99. Coupon code "Q2WWN7GJ" cuts the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $30 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Home Depot takes 50% off a selection of Denco and Mojo NCAA Laptop Backpacks. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That includes teams such as Alabama, Clemson, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia, and more. Shop Now
Orico Technology via Amazon offers its Orico 4-Port USB 3.0 Clip-Type Portable Hub for $17.99. Coupon code "XLV8NFHE" cuts that to $12.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in February. Buy Now
Niceep via Amazon offers the Niceep MacBook Pro Magsafe 2 Power Adapter for $18.99. Coupon code "AAMJSYS5" cuts that to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $31 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the Unlocked Motorola Moto Z Play 32GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Black for $129 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $72. Buy Now
