Walmart · 33 mins ago
Hyper Tough Ht 20V 4-Tool Combo Kit
$57
free shipping

That's $17 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • lithium-ion cordless impact driver, a cordless drill/driver, a cordless
  • reciprocating saw and a Hyper Tough jobsite flashlight
  • includes 2 20V max HT Charge 1.5 Ah batteries
  • includes a battery charging base with 3-4-hour charging
  • load speed of 0-600 RPM
  • Model: AQ90146G
