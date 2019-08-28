New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Hyper Tough 53-Piece Home Repair Tool Set
$20 $25
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Hyper Tough 53-Piece Home Repair Tool Set in Purple for $19.74. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • magnetic bit driver
  • 19 1" Bits
  • 1/4" adapter
  • 4 screwdrivers
  • 2 3/4" spring clamps
  • 3 pliers
  • 6" adjustable wrench
  • 8 oz. claw hammer
  • 9" magnetic torpedo level
  • 12-foot x 5/8" tape measure
  • 8 metric hex keys / 8 SAE hex keys
  • 1/2" putty knife
  • 32-piece fastener set
  • Model: 9199
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Hand Tools Walmart Hyper Tough
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register