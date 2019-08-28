Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Hyper Tough 53-Piece Home Repair Tool Set in Purple for $19.74. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hyper Tough 116-Piece Home Repair Tool Set for $15.98. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $4 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Master Magnetics Strong Magnet for $7.08 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Maxcraft 7-in-1 Precision Pocket Screwdriver for $4.45 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Wheeler Engineering 43-Piece Gunsmithing Screwdriver Set for $19.24. Choose free no-rush shipping at checkout to cut that to $18.62. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Kikkerland 4-in-1 Pen Tool for $4 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hyper Tough 10-Foot Extension Cord for $5.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hyper Tough 18-volt Ni-Cad Cordless Drill for $18.73. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from last month, $11 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Hyper Tough HT Charge 20V Max Cordless Drill-Driver for $22.95. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hyper Tough HT Charge 20-volt Drill and 70-Piece Project Kit for $35.56 with free shipping. That's $4 under our January mention and the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now
