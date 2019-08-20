Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Hyper Tough 116-Piece Home Repair Tool Set for $15.98. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $4 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Kikkerland 4-in-1 Pen Tool for $4 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt Cordless Cable Stripper Kit for $363 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $36.
Update: The price has dropped to $361.11. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lisle Razor Blade Scraper for $7.11 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Expand-O Pliers for $23.95 with free shipping for Prime members. That is the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hyper Tough 18-volt Ni-Cad Cordless Drill for $18.73. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from last month, $11 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hyper Men's 26" Beach Cruiser Bike for $98 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $20. Buy Now
