Walmart · 56 mins ago
Hyper Men's 26" E-ride Electric Hybrid Mountain Bike
$598
free shipping

Walmart offers the Hyper Men's 26" E-ride Electric Hybrid Mountain Bike in Gray for $598 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $400 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 6-speed gears
  • Shimano grip shifter & rear derailleur
  • 36V / 250W motor with 3 power levels
  • top speed of 20 mph
  • run time of 1 hour / 20 miles
  • Model: HYP-E26-1100
Details
