Walmart · 28 mins ago
Hoverboard with Galaxy Light-Up Wheels
$92 $199
free shipping

That's $107 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • front LED lights with Galaxy light-up wheels
  • all-terrain wheels
  • anti-slip grip pads
  • measures 24" x 7" x 7"
  • 400W motor
  • Model: HB-K8
  • Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
