This Carote 5-quart stock pot has dropped to half its original price of $40 and is now selling for just $20 at Walmart. It has a tri-ply build with a stainless steel interior, aluminum core, and magnetic stainless steel exterior, making it compatible with induction, gas, electric, and ceramic cooktops. A clear glass lid lets you monitor food as it cooks. Shipping is free over $35, or you can choose pickup for free at lots of locations. Buy Now at Walmart
- 5-qt. capacity
- Tri-ply construction with 304 stainless steel interior and aluminum core
- 430 magnetic stainless steel exterior for induction compatibility
- Mirror-polished body with gold-tone riveted handles
- Clear glass lid for monitoring food while cooking
- Oven-safe and compatible with gas, electric, ceramic, and induction cooktops
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Published 45 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
This Hawkins Classic 2-liter pressure cooker is $23.49, down from $39.49. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It's made from mirror-polished virgin aluminum with a base thickness of up to 4.06 mm and works on electric stovetops. Buy Now at Amazon
- Holds 2 liters, ideal for 2 to 3 people
- Made from pure virgin aluminum with a mirror-polished exterior
- Base thickness ranges from 3.25 to 4.06 mm
- Includes an inner and outer lid closure with a pressure valve
- Measures 7.3"D x 13.2"W x 5.7"H and weighs 3.2 lb.
- Compatible with electric stovetops
This Victoria cast iron tawa is $23.99, down from its $39.99 list price, and matches its all-time low on Amazon. It's preseasoned with flaxseed oil rather than chemical nonstick coatings and can handle temperatures up to 1,000°F on a grill, campfire, or pizza oven. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12" flat cast iron cooking surface
- Preseasoned with non-GMO, kosher-certified flaxseed oil
- Made without PTFE, PFAS, or other chemical coatings
- Loop handle for stability
- Weighs 5.5 lb.
- Safe for use up to 1,000°F on stovetops, grills, or campfires
At Amazon, get this 7" Nonstick Honeycomb Stainless Steel Frying Pan for $20. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this pan. It's built with a tri-ply stainless steel and aluminum core body and a ceramic honeycomb nonstick coating that's free of PFOA, PFAS, PTFE, lead, and cadmium. The pan is oven-safe up to 500°F and works on gas, electric, and induction stovetops. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Tramontina Professional 12" Fry Pan for its best-ever price. It's also a $19 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12" heavy-gauge aluminum
- Reinforced non-stick coating
- Stainless steel handle with a removable silicone grip sleeve
- Oven safe up to 400°F
- Dishwasher safe
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
New deals were just added to the Walmart Resold section, where Apple AirPods and MacBooks, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and other tech and home see big price drops. Free shipping applies over $35; otherwise, it adds $6.99. Pickup may also be available. These restored items all come with a 90-day free return warranty and the deals will end on August 21. Shop Now at Walmart
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