This Carote 5-quart stock pot has dropped to half its original price of $40 and is now selling for just $20 at Walmart. It has a tri-ply build with a stainless steel interior, aluminum core, and magnetic stainless steel exterior, making it compatible with induction, gas, electric, and ceramic cooktops. A clear glass lid lets you monitor food as it cooks. Shipping is free over $35, or you can choose pickup for free at lots of locations. Buy Now at Walmart