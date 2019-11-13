Open Offer in New Tab
Hoover React QuickLift Upright Vacuum Cleaner
$90 $200
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Hoover via eBay.
Features
  • automatically adjusts brush roll speed based on floor type
  • detachable canister
  • 1-liter easy-empty dirt cup
  • LED headlights
  • 6.9-foot hose
  • crevice tool, dusting brush, & turbo tool
  • Model: UH73301
