Hoover via eBay offers its Hoover PowerDriver Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for the in-cart price of $67.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner in Blue for $59.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Hoover via eBay offers its Hoover WindTunnel 3 Pro Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $79.99. In-cart, that drops to $67.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $50 outside of other Hoover storefronts. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hoover Dual Power Path Max Pet Upright Carpet Cleaner for $98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Always Deals via eBay offers the refurbished iRobot Roomba 650 or 655 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $109.99 with free shipping. That's $40 under our November mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb of either model today by $30.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Newegg via eBay offers the refurbished Shark IonFlex DuoClean Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum in Blue for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $89. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bissell PowerForce Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $39.96 with free shipping. That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 65% off a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harmon Kardon portable speaker with prices starting at $77.95. (We found even greater discounts within). Plus, these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $98.95 with free shipping. That's $51 under our January mention and the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (For further comparison, it's at least $141 less than you'd pay for a new one today). Buy Now
