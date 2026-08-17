As one of its daily deals, Home Depot takes up to 55% off a selection of outdoor power equipment and power tools. Shipping is free. Pictured is the DeWalt 2400 PSI 1.1 GPM Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer for $199 ($190 off). Shop Now at Home Depot
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At Amazon, get this 16" Undercarriage Cleaner Pressure Washer Attachment for $25. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this pressure washer attachment. It works as both a chassis washer for cars, trucks, and RVs and a water broom for flat surfaces like driveways and patios, and it comes with four extension wands, including a flexible curved option for reaching under vehicles. The attachment handles up to 4,000 PSI and fits most gas and electric pressure washers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16" wide cleaning head with 4 spray nozzles
- Includes 4 extension wands, including a 10.5" flexible curved wand and three 14" straight wands
- Rated for up to 4,000 PSI
- 1/4" quick coupling fittings compatible with most gas and electric pressure washers
- Doubles as a water broom for cleaning flat surfaces like driveways and patios
Woot's Big Tools for Big Jobs sale covers heavy-duty outdoor equipment like wood chippers, log splitters, and stump grinders from brands such as SuperHandy and Landworks. The Landworks GUO010 Utility Power Wagon stands out at $750, down 39% from $1,235.94. Beyond yard equipment, the sale also includes utility carts and wheelbarrows for hauling heavier loads. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At Amazon, get the Segway Portable Power Station Cube 1000 for $330. It's the second-best deal we've seen for this model. It packs a 1024Wh LiFePO4 battery with 2200W of AC output, expandable to 4400W, and can recharge 1kWh in just 1.2 hours. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2200W AC output, expandable to 4400W
- 1024Wh LiFePO4 battery rated for over 4000 charge cycles
- Expandable up to 5kWh with additional battery packs (sold separately)
- Recharges 1kWh in 1.2 hours, supports 1250W AC and 800W solar charging
- IP56 rated, magnesium alloy shell construction
- Weighs 36 lb. and measures 16.4" x 14.1" x 15.2"
At Amazon, get this 2-Gallon Electric Weed Sprayer for $29 when you clip the on-page coupon. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It runs on a rechargeable battery for up to 3 hours per charge, eliminating the need for manual pumping, and includes 5 interchangeable nozzles for different spray patterns. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-gallon (8-liter) tank capacity
- 7.4V motor with rechargeable 3000mAh battery
- Up to 3 hours of continuous spraying per charge
- Includes 5 interchangeable spray nozzles
- 3.6-foot hose with adjustable shoulder strap
- Transparent tank for monitoring liquid level
Home Depot's Special Values sheds lineup covers everything from compact metal units to large resin and wood storage buildings. A VIWAT 10' x 16' metal shed drops to $500, down from $775, while a Suncast Modernist resin shed with floor is $1,000, down from $1,230. Shoppers will also find heavier-duty options like a Best Barns two-story wood barn kit for those needing more storage space. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Metal, resin, and wood shed options in various sizes
- Sizes range from small vertical units to large multi-room barns
- Many models include lockable doors and windows
- Several sheds ship with included flooring
- Free ship-to-store and pickup available on most items
Home Depot's Garden Center Special Values cover a wide range of outdoor products, from bagged mulch at $3.33 down from $3.67 to a metal pulsating sprinkler and hose combo at $88, down from $100. Insect control items like the Off! Insect Repellent Outdoor Fogger start at under $9, while larger investments like a polycarbonate walk-in greenhouse run into the hundreds. The sale spans everyday garden supplies like soil and mulch as well as bigger equipment such as wheelbarrows and irrigation systems. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Bagged mulch options starting at $3.33 per 2 cu. ft. bag
- Insect repellents and traps including an outdoor fogger and indoor flying insect traps
- Potting mix, garden soil, and decorative rock and pebble options
- Outdoor structures such as polycarbonate walk-in greenhouses
- Wheelbarrows, loppers, and other yard tools included in the discounts
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
Home Depot's Tool Savings event covers a wide range of RYOBI cordless tools, batteries, and combo kits, with prices starting at $39.97 for tools like the ONE+ Cordless High Pressure Inflator. Several kits include a free tool with purchase, such as the ONE+ HIGH PERFORMANCE Kit with batteries, a charger, and a free brad nailer for $179, down from $398. Outdoor equipment is also included, with the RYOBI 40V HP Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with battery and charger at $459. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless drill, driver, saw, nailer, and outdoor tool combo kits
- Several kits bundle a battery and charger with the tool
- Free tool offers included with select battery kit purchases
- Ratings up to 4.7 stars across thousands of reviews
- Free delivery or store pickup available on most items
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