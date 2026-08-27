Home Depot's Labor Day Sale just went live and includes hundreds of tools, including big discounts on Ryobi, DeWalt, and other big brands. Lots of tools, including Milwaukee items, alternatively get free tools or batteries with purchase. A Ryobi battery bundle drops to $159, down from $407, while a DeWalt sliding compound miter saw is $393, down from $629. The sale also inlcudes larger equipment like a DeWalt job site table saw at $599. Shipping is free on everything and the sale ends on September 9. Shop Now at Home Depot