Home Depot's Labor Day Sale covers whole-house standby generators from Generac alongside portable and battery-powered options from brands like Champion Power Equipment, Westinghouse, EcoFlow, Anker, and Ryobi. Prices range from a $474 EcoFlow power station up to whole-house Generac units which are discounted by $100s of dollars in cart. Delivery is free on all of these items and the deals end on September 9. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Whole-house standby generators from Generac ranging from 10kW to 28kW
- Portable and inverter generators from Champion Power Equipment and Westinghouse
- Battery-powered portable power stations from EcoFlow, Anker, and RYOBI
- Some models include free 3-year warranties or CO sensors
- Free shipping to store and free delivery on most items
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Expires 9/10/2026
Published 12 min ago
At eBay, Pulsar generators are discounted up to 40%, with certified refurbished models spanning from smaller portable units to a 15,000-watt dual-fuel option. The lineup ranges from a 1,200-watt gas generator at $175 to a dual-fuel model at nearly $2,822, giving shoppers a range of power capacities to choose from at reduced prices. Shipping is free. All refurbs include a 2-year Allstate warranty. Shop Now at eBay
At Best Buy, get the PowerSmart 3600W Portable Gas Generator for $350. That's a savings of $250. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3,600W rated and 4,400W peak power
- 1.7-gallon fuel tank
eBay has Pulsar generators marked up to 40% off, with certified refurbished models like the Pulsar PG1202SA 1200W generator priced at $174.75. Shoppers needing more power can find dual fuel options like the Pulsar PG15KVTWB 15,000W generator, which runs on gas or propane, for $2,739.92. Each model includes a 1- or 2-year Allstate warranty. Buy Now at eBay
Home Depot's Labor Day Sale has just gone live, with big discounts on appliances, tools, outdoor gear, storage, and even Halloween decor. A Samsung Bespoke French door refrigerator is $1,799, down from $3,199, and a Weber Spirit E-325 propane gas grill is $499, down from $549. The sale also includes thousands of smaller-ticket items like an HDX 27 Gal. storage tote for just $8.98. Shipping is free on most items in this sale. The discounts end on September 9. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Appliances including refrigerators, ranges, washers, and dryers
- Cordless power tools and outdoor power equipment from brands like RYOBI and Milwaukee
- Outdoor living and patio items, including gas grills
- Storage totes and organization solutions
- Halloween decor also included in the sale
Home Depot's Special Values sheds lineup covers everything from compact metal units to large resin and wood storage buildings. A VIWAT 10' x 16' metal shed drops to $500, down from $775, while a Suncast Modernist resin shed with floor is $1,000, down from $1,230. Shoppers will also find heavier-duty options like a Best Barns two-story wood barn kit for those needing more storage space. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Metal, resin, and wood shed options in various sizes
- Sizes range from small vertical units to large multi-room barns
- Many models include lockable doors and windows
- Several sheds ship with included flooring
- Free ship-to-store and pickup available on most items
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
Home Depot's Garden Center Special Values cover a wide range of outdoor products, from bagged mulch at $3.33 down from $3.67 to a metal pulsating sprinkler and hose combo at $88, down from $100. Insect control items like the Off! Insect Repellent Outdoor Fogger start at under $9, while larger investments like a polycarbonate walk-in greenhouse run into the hundreds. The sale spans everyday garden supplies like soil and mulch as well as bigger equipment such as wheelbarrows and irrigation systems. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Bagged mulch options starting at $3.33 per 2 cu. ft. bag
- Insect repellents and traps including an outdoor fogger and indoor flying insect traps
- Potting mix, garden soil, and decorative rock and pebble options
- Outdoor structures such as polycarbonate walk-in greenhouses
- Wheelbarrows, loppers, and other yard tools included in the discounts
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