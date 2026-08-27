At eBay, Pulsar generators are discounted up to 40%, with certified refurbished models spanning from smaller portable units to a 15,000-watt dual-fuel option. The lineup ranges from a 1,200-watt gas generator at $175 to a dual-fuel model at nearly $2,822, giving shoppers a range of power capacities to choose from at reduced prices. Shipping is free. All refurbs include a 2-year Allstate warranty. Shop Now at eBay
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Published 17 min ago
At Best Buy, get the PowerSmart 3600W Portable Gas Generator for $350. That's a savings of $250. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3,600W rated and 4,400W peak power
- 1.7-gallon fuel tank
eBay has Pulsar generators marked up to 40% off, with certified refurbished models like the Pulsar PG1202SA 1200W generator priced at $174.75. Shoppers needing more power can find dual fuel options like the Pulsar PG15KVTWB 15,000W generator, which runs on gas or propane, for $2,739.92. Each model includes a 1- or 2-year Allstate warranty. Buy Now at eBay
Madison Seating's eBay storefront offers a wide range of refurbished Herman Miller office chairs, with prices starting at $99.11 for an Eames Molded Plastic chair and reaching up to $1,049 for a fully loaded Embody chair. Popular Aeron and Mirra models are also available in refurbished condition, many backed by a 10-year warranty and free returns. The selection extends beyond Herman Miller to include refurbished chairs from Steelcase and Knoll as well. Buy Now at eBay
- Refurbished Herman Miller Aeron, Mirra, Cosm, Embody, and Setu chairs available
- Includes other brands like Steelcase, Knoll, and Eames-designed seating
- Chairs sold by Madison Seating, a specialist refurbisher on eBay
- 10-year warranty offered on many listings
- Free delivery and free returns on all listed items
adidas is offering up to 60% off in its eBay outlet store, with an extra 50% off using promo code "AUGUST50". The sale spans running shoes, slides, apparel, and accessories, such as the adidas Ultraboost 5X shoes at $130 to $140, down from $180, and the Gazelle Indoor shoes at $61, down from $130. Coupon ends August 27. Shop Now at eBay
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
Bullseye Deals' Target Outlet Clearance Sale on eBay spans furniture, home organization, bedding, and outdoor gear, with promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" adding an extra 10% off already discounted listings. A Room Essentials wavy accent table drops to $28.89 from $55, while a Threshold 250 thread count organic cotton sheet set falls to $32.99 from $75. The code caps at a $40 maximum discount and is limited to one use per buyer. Coupon ends September 1. Shop Now at eBay
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