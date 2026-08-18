Foot Locker has marked down a wide range of Hoka running shoes, with discounts reaching 50% off across men's, women's, and kids' styles. Pictured are the Hoka Men's Clifton One9 Shoes for $85 (low by $35).Shop Now at Foot Locker
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Published 1 hr ago
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Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
On has marked down last season's shoes by up to 40%, spanning running, training, tennis, and hiking styles. . Men's, women's, and youth sizes are covered across popular lines such as Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, and THE ROGER. Youth prices start around $70, running spikes at $90, and adult shoes at $95. Shop Now at On
- Covers running, training, tennis, hiking, and lifestyle shoe styles
- Includes men's, women's, youth, and kids' sizing
- Styles include Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, Cloudflyer, and THE ROGER lines
- Prices range from around $80 to $220 across the collection
REI offers The North Face Men's Base Camp Waterproof Mules for $38.83. That's a $91 low. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Amazon, get these Skechers Go Walk Flex Ultra Slip-In Shoes, with prices starting from $29. It's the best deal we've seen for these shoes. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
This On Cloud 4 XD is $109.99 at Foot Locker, down from $160. Most retailers starting pricing around $115 for this style. The shoe uses a recycled polyester mesh upper and weighs just over 10 oz., making it a lightweight option for running or gym workouts. Buy Now at Foot Locker
- CloudTec Phase midsole for a cushioned, smooth ride
- Upper made from 100% recycled polyester mesh
- Speedboard design supports forefoot flexibility
- Rubber inserts at the heel and forefoot for added grip
- Weighs 10.16 oz.
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