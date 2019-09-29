New
Walmart · 32 mins ago
Hisense 60" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$330 $500
free shipping

It's $170 off and tied as the cheapest 60" Smart TV we've ever seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Smart TV apps
  • HDR
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • model no. 60R5800E
  • Model: 60R5800E
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Walmart Hisense
LED 60" 4K HDR Smart TV Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register