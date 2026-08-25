At Amazon, get these Havit 132H Over-Ear Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $25 at checkout. (Discount applies automatically.) It's the best price Amazon has charged for these headphones.. They offer up to 132 hours of battery life along with hybrid active noise cancellation for reducing background sound. A 5-minute quick charge adds up to 5 hours of playback, and dual-device Bluetooth 6.0 pairing lets you switch easily between a phone and laptop. Buy Now at Amazon
- Up to 132 hours of battery life on a single charge
- 5-minute fast charge provides up to 5 hours of playback
- Hybrid active noise cancellation with up to -45dB noise reduction
- Bluetooth 6.0 with dual-device connection
- 40mm drivers with 4-microphone system for clearer calls
- Foldable, over-ear design with adjustable headband
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Published 59 min ago
Verified 18 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Bone conduction headphones sit against your cheekbones rather than in or over your ears, leaving your ears open to hear ambient sound, which makes them a practical option for outdoor runs or cyclists who want to stay aware of traffic. Apply coupon code "A30VDTFB" for a savings of $41. Buy Now at Amazon
- Open-ear design for situational awareness
- Integrated rear safety light for night visibility
- Adjustable silicone strap for secure, personalized fit
- Switchable Indoor and Outdoor audio modes
- IP66 sweatproof with 10-hour battery life
These Samsung Galaxy Buds Core earbuds are now just $29.99 for new Woot customers, which is another $10 drop since our mention from last week. It's also the best deal we've ever seen for this model. and $16 cheaper than Amazon's price. They offer up to 35 hours of continuous music playback along with active noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The deal ends on August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity for stable wireless pairing
- Active Noise Cancellation for immersive listening
- Up to 35 hours of continuous music playback
- Touch controls built into the earbuds
Sennheiser has discounted several headphone models across its lineup, including the Momentum and Accentum series. We've pictured the Sennheiser Accentum Open Wiireless Headphones for $59.95 (pictured, $70 off). Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sennheiser
Best Buy has discounted a wide range of JBL headphones and earbuds, with prices starting at $29.95 for the Vibe Buds 2 noise cancelling earbuds. The sale spans true wireless earbuds as well as on-ear and over-ear models, many with active or adaptive noise cancelling, such as the Live 680NC on-ear headphones at $124.95. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes true wireless earbuds and on-ear and over-ear headphones
- Several models feature active or adaptive noise cancelling
- Bluetooth wireless connectivity across most models
- Prices range from about $30 to $125
- Multiple color options available on select styles
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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