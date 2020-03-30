Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 20 mins ago
Harper & Bright Designs 3-Piece Dining Set
$129 $190
free shipping

That's $3 under our November mention, $61 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It's available at this price in Beige.
  • Home Depot offers it in a couple different color options for about a buck more.
Features
  • metal frame with wood board
  • 330-lb. capacity for each bench
  • table measures about 48" x 30" x 30"
  • benches measure about 43" x 12" x 18.5"
  • Model: WF188611
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Tables Walmart
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register