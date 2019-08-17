Personalize your DealNews Experience
Best Buy via eBay offers its Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker in Black for an in-cart price of $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen and the lowest price today by $32. Buy Now
Big Deals via eBay offers the open-box Philips EverPlay Waterproof Wireless Speaker in Black for $21.99 with free shipping. That is $26 less than we could find for a new model. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's refurb mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's $86 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.)
Update: The price has increased to $51.43. Buy Now
Tanga offers the Margaritaville Bluetooth LED Flame Tiki-Torch Speaker with 3-Foot Pole for $30.49. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts it to $25.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Bugani Direct via Amazon offers its Bugani 40W Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker for $68.99. Coupon code "KI3NES7M" drops that to $41.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $28 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
Harmon Kardon offers its Harman Kardon Soho Premium Bluetooth Headphones in Black for $249.95. Coupon code "ALLSTARNOW" cuts that to $69.95. With free shipping, that's $180 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
