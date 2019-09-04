New
Walmart · 23 mins ago
Hamilton Beach Toaster Oven
$20 $25
$6 shipping

Walmart offers the Hamilton Beach Toaster Oven In Charcoal for $20 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now

Features
  • 4-slice capacity
  • 5 functions (broil, keep warm, bake, bagel, and toast)
  • 3 knob controls
  • auto shut-off
  • 2 rack positions
  • includes an oven rack, bake pan, and slide-out crumb tray
  • Model: 31148
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Hamilton Beach
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register