JCPenney · 39 mins ago
Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor
$24 $89
same-day pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Apply code "FRESH20" to get this price.
  • Opt for free same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • 800-watt motor
  • accommodates whole foods and creates pulp-free juice
  • 3" wide feeder shoot
  • pulp is ejected into a bin for disposal, composting, or for use to flavor soups, sauces, breads, or cakes
  • stainless steel micro-mesh strainer
  • Model: 67601
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRESH20"
  • Expires 2/13/2020
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
