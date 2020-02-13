Open Offer in New Tab
JCPenney · 22 mins ago
Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Classic Hand/Stand Mixer
$20 $22
$9 shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "FRESH20" to get this discount.
Features
  • available in Black
  • Shift & Stir bowl
  • QuickBurst option button
  • BowlRest mixer stabilizer
  • 4-quart stainless steel bowl
  • includes traditional beaters, dough hook, and whisk attachments
  • Model: 64650
  • Expires 2/13/2020
