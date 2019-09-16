New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Hamilton Beach 0.7-Cu. Ft. 700W Microwave
$40 $55
free shipping

That's $15 off and tied with last month's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 10 power levels
  • child safety lock
  • digital timer
  • available in Black or White
  • Model: P70B20AP-G5B
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Microwave Ovens Walmart Hamilton Beach
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register