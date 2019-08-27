New
Walmart · 47 mins ago
Haier 5,000-BTU Air Conditioner
$120 $167
free shipping

Walmart offers the Haier 5,000 BTU Air Conditioner for $120 with free shipping. That's $8 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It is low today by $35.) Buy Now

Features
  • non-ozone-depleting refrigerant
  • cools up to 150 square feet
  • 2 cooling & 2 fan speeds
  • Model: QHV05LX
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Air Conditioners Walmart Haier
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
Pandp
Local stores now have several AC units on clearance starting at 99$
13 min ago