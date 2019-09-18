New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Haier 5,000-BTU Air Conditioner
$117
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal now by $19. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • non-ozone-depleting refrigerant
  • cools up to 150 square feet
  • 2 cooling & 2 fan speeds
  • Model: QHV05LX
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Air Conditioners Walmart Haier
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register