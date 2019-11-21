Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 49 mins ago
HP Whiskey Lake Core i3 Dual 14" Touchscreen Laptop
$280 $400
free shipping

That's $120 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay
Features
  • 14" 1366x768 LED touchscreen display
  • Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz dual core processor
  • 4GB memory, 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 14-DQ0011DX
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptops eBay HP
Core i3 14 inch Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register