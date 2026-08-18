At HP this HP Omen 16 gaming laptop is $1,300. That's $700 off and the lowest price we could find. It pairs an AMD Ryzen 9 processor with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU and a 144Hz 2K display, giving buyers a high-refresh-rate screen alongside current-generation gaming hardware. It ships for free. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor (up to 5.3 GHz)
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU with 8 GB of memory
- 16 GB DDR5-5200 MHz RAM (2 x 8 GB)
- 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage
- 16" diagonal 2K (1920 x 1200) IPS display with 60-144 Hz refresh rate
- Windows 11 Home operating system
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Published 35 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Costco's laptop lineup spans budget Windows machines to high-end gaming rigs and MacBooks, with prices starting around $500. Several models carry instant discounts, including an HP OmniBook 7 Flip 2-in-1 (pictured) at $999.99 after a $500 markdown and an HP OmniBook 3 at $799.99 after $400 off. Shoppers can also find Copilot+ PCs from Acer, Dell, and HP alongside Apple's latest MacBook Pro configurations with M5 chips. Shipping varies by item, and pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Costco
- Selection includes MacBook, Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and 2-in-1 models
- Gaming laptops available with dedicated graphics cards
- Copilot+ PC models with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors
- Storage options ranging from 256GB up to 2TB SSD
- Memory configurations from 8GB up to 32GB RAM
- Screen sizes ranging from about 13" up to 18"
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Best Buy's open-box section has laptops from big brands like ASUS, Lenovo, and Dell, massively discounted. The prices start as low as $132 and there are nearly 100 discounted builds to choose from. Open-box units are products returned under Best Buy's return policy and are verified to work, though they won't ship in their original packaging. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's Back to School AI-Enabled sale covers laptops, 2-in-1s, and tablets from brands like Microsoft, ASUS, Dell, Lenovo, and Acer. Several Copilot+ PCs, such as the HP OmniBook X Flip and ASUS Zenbook A14, are priced at $699.99, down from $999.99. Buy Now at Best Buy
Ending today, HP's 72-Hour Flash Sale covers laptops, desktops, gaming PCs, printers, monitors, and accessories with savings up to 61% storewide. The HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 16" laptop drops to $700 from $1,430, while the HP EliteBook 8 G2i 16" notebook falls to $1,499 from $3,492. Shipping is free across the sale. Shop Now at HP
- Laptops, desktops, and all-in-ones included
- Gaming, business, and workstation PCs included
- Printers, monitors, and accessories included
- Free shipping storewide
- HP financing available on eligible purchases
HP's accessories sale covers docks, headsets, keyboards, and bags, with savings reaching 60% on select items. The Poly Voyager Legend headset drops to $40, down from $100, while the HP Thunderbolt 4 Ultra 280W dock falls to $270 with code "BYESUMMER25". Shipping is free storewide across the sale. Shop Now at HP
- Docking stations, hubs, and chargers for laptop setups
- Wireless keyboard and mouse combos
- Headsets from HP and Poly with noise cancellation
- Laptop backpacks and carrying cases
- Gaming accessories from HyperX
HP's OmniDesk Desktop AI PC is $499.99, down from $1,029.99. That's $225 under our mention from three days ago, the lowest price we could find, and the lowest price we've seen. It pairs an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with built-in AI features, 8 GB of DDR5 memory, and a 256 GB SSD for everyday computing tasks. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core Ultra 5 225 processor with built-in AI features
- 8 GB DDR5 memory
- 256 GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity
- Made with recycled metal and post-consumer recycled plastic
HP's Weekly Deals cover laptops, desktops, monitors, and accessories, with savings of up to 60% across the lineup. We've pictured the HP OmniBook 5 Laptop Next Gen AI 16T-CD000, a 16" Copilot+ PC with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD, marked down to $649.99 from $1,239.99. The sale spans multiple categories, from business notebooks like the EliteBook 840 G11 to all-in-one desktops such as the OmniStudio 27-cv0000m PC. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at HP
- Laptops, desktops, monitors, printers, and accessories included
- Copilot+ PC options with AI-enhanced processors
- Business and gaming lines included, such as EliteBook and OmniBook
- Financing options available at checkout
- Free shipping on orders
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