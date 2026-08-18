HP's Weekly Deals cover laptops, desktops, monitors, and accessories, with savings of up to 60% across the lineup. We've pictured the HP OmniBook 5 Laptop Next Gen AI 16T-CD000, a 16" Copilot+ PC with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD, marked down to $649.99 from $1,239.99. The sale spans multiple categories, from business notebooks like the EliteBook 840 G11 to all-in-one desktops such as the OmniStudio 27-cv0000m PC. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at HP