HP's accessories sale covers docks, headsets, keyboards, and bags, with savings reaching 60% on select items. The Poly Voyager Legend headset drops to $40, down from $100, while the HP Thunderbolt 4 Ultra 280W dock falls to $270 with code "BYESUMMER25". Shipping is free storewide across the sale. Shop Now at HP
- Docking stations, hubs, and chargers for laptop setups
- Wireless keyboard and mouse combos
- Headsets from HP and Poly with noise cancellation
- Laptop backpacks and carrying cases
- Gaming accessories from HyperX
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
Best Buy's PC accessories sale covers mice, keyboards, webcams, and battery backups from brands like Logitech and APC. The Logitech M325s wireless mouse is $12.99, down from $22.99, while an APC 1500VA battery backup is $189.99, down from $219.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Shop Now at Best Buy
Dell offers the Dell Pro 4-in-1 USB-C Travel Hub for $35. That's a $10 savings from original list and the best price we could find. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 USB-C ports
- 1 HDMI port
- supports 4K resolution at 60Hz
A single cable that handles USB-C, Lightning, and Micro-USB connections in one 5-foot cord is useful if you're regularly charging devices across different ecosystems. Apply coupon code "XKCZDEAL" for a savings of $10. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4-in-1 multi-device universal charging
- 65W fast charging and high-speed data transfer
- Real-time wattage display via smart chip
- Supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Ending today, HP's 72-Hour Flash Sale covers laptops, desktops, gaming PCs, printers, monitors, and accessories with savings up to 61% storewide. The HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 16" laptop drops to $700 from $1,430, while the HP EliteBook 8 G2i 16" notebook falls to $1,499 from $3,492. Shipping is free across the sale. Shop Now at HP
- Laptops, desktops, and all-in-ones included
- Gaming, business, and workstation PCs included
- Printers, monitors, and accessories included
- Free shipping storewide
- HP financing available on eligible purchases
HP's OmniDesk Desktop AI PC is $499.99, down from $1,029.99. That's $225 under our mention from three days ago, the lowest price we could find, and the lowest price we've seen. It pairs an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with built-in AI features, 8 GB of DDR5 memory, and a 256 GB SSD for everyday computing tasks. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core Ultra 5 225 processor with built-in AI features
- 8 GB DDR5 memory
- 256 GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity
- Made with recycled metal and post-consumer recycled plastic
HP's Weekly Deals cover laptops, desktops, monitors, and accessories, with savings of up to 60% across the lineup. We've pictured the HP OmniBook 5 Laptop Next Gen AI 16T-CD000, a 16" Copilot+ PC with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD, marked down to $649.99 from $1,239.99. The sale spans multiple categories, from business notebooks like the EliteBook 840 G11 to all-in-one desktops such as the OmniStudio 27-cv0000m PC. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at HP
- Laptops, desktops, monitors, printers, and accessories included
- Copilot+ PC options with AI-enhanced processors
- Business and gaming lines included, such as EliteBook and OmniBook
- Financing options available at checkout
- Free shipping on orders
HP's Weekly Deals sale covers laptops, desktops, gaming PCs, and monitors, with savings up to 65% off select items. The HP OmniBook 3 15.6" touch laptop with an AMD Ryzen AI 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD is $779.99, down from $1,349.99. Gamers can also find the OMEN MAX 45L desktop with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card at $2,499.99, a $990 discount. Shipping is free storewide. Shop Now at HP
- Laptops, desktops, gaming PCs, and monitors included
- HP OmniBook 3 15.6" touch laptop with AMD Ryzen AI 7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
- OMEN MAX 45L gaming desktop with AMD Ryzen 7 9700X and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070
- HyperX OMEN OLED 34" WQHD 360Hz gaming monitor
- HP EliteBook 840 G11 14" business laptop with Intel Core Ultra 7
- Free shipping storewide
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