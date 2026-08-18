Ending today, HP's 72-Hour Flash Sale covers laptops, desktops, gaming PCs, printers, monitors, and accessories with savings up to 61% storewide. The HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 16" laptop drops to $700 from $1,430, while the HP EliteBook 8 G2i 16" notebook falls to $1,499 from $3,492. Shipping is free across the sale. Shop Now at HP
- Laptops, desktops, and all-in-ones included
- Gaming, business, and workstation PCs included
- Printers, monitors, and accessories included
- Free shipping storewide
- HP financing available on eligible purchases
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Woot's Licensed to Save Software Sale covers a range of software licenses, from productivity tools to VPN services and games. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is $49.99, down from $149.99, while Microsoft Office Home 2024 runs $114.99. Shoppers looking for lighter commitments can grab a one-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $6.99. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions
- Microsoft Project Professional 2024 and Visio Professional 2024 included
- Visual Studio Professional 2022 and 2026 versions available
- NordVPN Standard 1-Year VPN plan included
- Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition digital code for Windows included
Amazon offers the Logitech Bolt USB-C Receiver for an all-time low of $7.24. That's an $8 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Compatible with up to 6 Logi Bolt wireless keyboards and mice on one receiver
- USB-C connector with a wireless range of up to 33 feet
- Works with Windows, macOS, Linux, and Chrome OS
Woot's Prime PC Clearout Deals sale covers a wide mix of desktops, from compact office machines like the refurbished HP EliteDesk 800 G5 at $269.99 to gaming towers like the refurbished ASUS ROG G700 with RTX 5080 graphics at $3,349.99. Shoppers looking for a basic work PC or a high-end gaming rig will find options across the price range, with many units being refurbished. Deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Costco's laptop lineup spans budget Windows machines to high-end gaming rigs and MacBooks, with prices starting around $500. Several models carry instant discounts, including an HP OmniBook 7 Flip 2-in-1 (pictured) at $999.99 after a $500 markdown and an HP OmniBook 3 at $799.99 after $400 off. Shoppers can also find Copilot+ PCs from Acer, Dell, and HP alongside Apple's latest MacBook Pro configurations with M5 chips. Shipping varies by item, and pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Costco
- Selection includes MacBook, Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and 2-in-1 models
- Gaming laptops available with dedicated graphics cards
- Copilot+ PC models with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors
- Storage options ranging from 256GB up to 2TB SSD
- Memory configurations from 8GB up to 32GB RAM
- Screen sizes ranging from about 13" up to 18"
HP's accessories sale covers docks, headsets, keyboards, and bags, with savings reaching 60% on select items. The Poly Voyager Legend headset drops to $40, down from $100, while the HP Thunderbolt 4 Ultra 280W dock falls to $270 with code "BYESUMMER25". Shipping is free storewide across the sale. Shop Now at HP
- Docking stations, hubs, and chargers for laptop setups
- Wireless keyboard and mouse combos
- Headsets from HP and Poly with noise cancellation
- Laptop backpacks and carrying cases
- Gaming accessories from HyperX
HP's OmniDesk Desktop AI PC is $499.99, down from $1,029.99. That's $225 under our mention from three days ago, the lowest price we could find, and the lowest price we've seen. It pairs an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with built-in AI features, 8 GB of DDR5 memory, and a 256 GB SSD for everyday computing tasks. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core Ultra 5 225 processor with built-in AI features
- 8 GB DDR5 memory
- 256 GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity
- Made with recycled metal and post-consumer recycled plastic
HP's Weekly Deals cover laptops, desktops, monitors, and accessories, with savings of up to 60% across the lineup. We've pictured the HP OmniBook 5 Laptop Next Gen AI 16T-CD000, a 16" Copilot+ PC with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD, marked down to $649.99 from $1,239.99. The sale spans multiple categories, from business notebooks like the EliteBook 840 G11 to all-in-one desktops such as the OmniStudio 27-cv0000m PC. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at HP
- Laptops, desktops, monitors, printers, and accessories included
- Copilot+ PC options with AI-enhanced processors
- Business and gaming lines included, such as EliteBook and OmniBook
- Financing options available at checkout
- Free shipping on orders
HP's Weekly Deals sale covers laptops, desktops, gaming PCs, and monitors, with savings up to 65% off select items. The HP OmniBook 3 15.6" touch laptop with an AMD Ryzen AI 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD is $779.99, down from $1,349.99. Gamers can also find the OMEN MAX 45L desktop with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card at $2,499.99, a $990 discount. Shipping is free storewide. Shop Now at HP
- Laptops, desktops, gaming PCs, and monitors included
- HP OmniBook 3 15.6" touch laptop with AMD Ryzen AI 7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
- OMEN MAX 45L gaming desktop with AMD Ryzen 7 9700X and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070
- HyperX OMEN OLED 34" WQHD 360Hz gaming monitor
- HP EliteBook 840 G11 14" business laptop with Intel Core Ultra 7
- Free shipping storewide
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