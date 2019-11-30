Open Offer in New Tab
HP Notebook Ice Lake i3 Dual 14" Laptop
$279 $469
free shipping

That's $190 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz processor
  • 14" 1366x768 WLED display
  • 4GB memory, 128GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.2
  • Windows 10 Home S-Mode
  • Model: 14-dq1037wm
