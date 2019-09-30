New
Walmart · 38 mins ago
HP Kaby Lake R i5 16" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ Pen
$529 $699
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 touch display
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 15-cr0056wm
